On My Block Renewed for Fourth and Final Season on Netflix

Netflix is taking one final trip around the block, having announced that the coming-of-age comedy On My Block will be back for a fourth, but final, season.

As part of On My Block‘s Season 3 pick-up back in July 2019, stars Sierra Capri (who plays Monse), Jason Genao (Ruby), Brett Gray (Jamal), Diego Tinoco (Cesar) and Jessica Marie Garcia (Jasmine) had reportedly negotiated sizeable pay bumps, from $20K per episode to more than $80K.

Co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (All Eyez on Me), On My Block initially followed just Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar, four bright and street-savvy friends as they navigated their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. Come Season 2, in the aftermath of tragedy and a shocking discovery, the friends leaned on each other like never before, while the third season (which dropped in March 2020) saw the stakes get even higher in Freeridge.

Watch the final-season renewal announcement below: