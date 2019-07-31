On My Block Stars Start on Season 3 After Negotiating Big Salary Bump

The stars of Netflix’s On My Block are ready to report for work on Season 3 after negotiating sizable salary bumps.
Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco — who respectively play tomboy Monse, math whiz Ruby, brainiac Jamal and reluctant gang member Cesar — reportedly were making $20,000 per episode for the coming-of-age drama’s first two seasons. But upon the show’s Season 3 pick-up in April, that core four, along with Jessica Marie Garcia (who plays classmate Jasmine), negotiated as a group, initially asking for a massive bump to $250K per, our sister site Deadline reported.
After Netflix reportedly first countered with an offer of $45K/episode, the two sides eventually agreed to what amounts to $81,250 per episode, THR reports.
Set in a tough Los Angeles neighborhood, On My Block centers on a group of teens led by Monse, Cesar and Ruby (TVLine honored Genao for his Season 2 work in our Performer of the Week column).
With the first table ready coming up, production on Season 3’s eight episodes is set to start in August.