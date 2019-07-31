On My Block Stars Start on Season 3 After Negotiating Big Salary Bump

RELATED STORIES WWE Star Paul 'The Big Show' Wight to Headline Netflix Family Comedy

The stars of Netflix’s On My Block are ready to report for work on Season 3 after negotiating sizable salary bumps.

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco — who respectively play tomboy Monse, math whiz Ruby, brainiac Jamal and reluctant gang member Cesar — reportedly were making $20,000 per episode for the coming-of-age drama’s first two seasons. But upon the show’s Season 3 pick-up in April, that core four, along with Jessica Marie Garcia (who plays classmate Jasmine), negotiated as a group, initially asking for a massive bump to $250K per, our sister site Deadline reported.

After Netflix reportedly first countered with an offer of $45K/episode, the two sides eventually agreed to what amounts to $81,250 per episode, THR reports.

Set in a tough Los Angeles neighborhood, On My Block centers on a group of teens led by Monse, Cesar and Ruby (TVLine honored Genao for his Season 2 work in our Performer of the Week column).

With the first table ready coming up, production on Season 3’s eight episodes is set to start in August.