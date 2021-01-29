Joel Kinnaman Joins In Treatment Reboot, Opposite Uzo Aduba

RELATED STORIES Curb Your Enthusiasm's Richard Lewis Says He Won't Appear in Season 11

Joel Kinnaman will spend at least part of this year In Treatment.

The Killing star has joined the reboot of HBO’s therapy series, our sister site Variety reports. He will play Adam, the sometime boyfriend of Dr. Brooke Lawrence. Brooke, the series’ central therapist, will be played by Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba.

When the show gets underway, Adam will have recently come back into Brooke’s life, bringing complications with him.

The half-hour drama will follow Brooke as she counsels a trio of patients and deals with her own issues. It is expected to premiere sometime in 2021. The cast also includes Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), John Benjamin Hickey (Manhattan) and Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets).

The original In Treatment was based on the Israeli series BeTipul and ran for three seasons on the premium cable network. Gabriel Byrne played the central therapist, Dr. Paul Weston; each season focused on a new group of patients and therefore had a predominantly different cast.

Kinnaman currently stars in Apple TV+’s For All Mankind. In addition to The Killing, his past TV work includes Hanna, Altered Carbon and House of Cards.

