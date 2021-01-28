Hulu's Limited Series Dopesick Adds Will Chase, Jaime Ray Newman

RELATED STORIES Michael Keaton to Star in Dopesick Adaptation From Empire Co-Creator

Hulu is adding a pair of TV vets to its forthcoming Dopesick adaptation, tapping Will Chase (Nashville) and Jaime Ray Newman (Eureka) to join the cast in recurring roles. Additionally, Andrea Frankle (The Purge, Cloak & Dagger) has also signed on to recur in the eight-episode limited series.

Based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book and adapted by Danny Strong (Empire), Dopesick will take “a harrowing look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of ‘one percenter’ Big Pharma Manhattan,” reads the series’ official description.

Newman, who was most recently seen in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, will play Kathe Sackler, a member of the Sackler family who works at Purdue Pharma.

Chase will portray Michael Friedman, the head of marketing for Purdue Pharma.

Lastly, Andrea Frankle will play Beth Sackler, the wife of Richard Sackler (Boardwalk Empire‘s Michael Stuhlbarg).

Michael Keaton (Birdman) was one of Dopesick’s first big castings; he’ll play Samuel Finnix, a old-school physician who finds himself wrapped in Big Pharma’s deadly secret. Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) will portray one of Finnix’s patients.

Rounding out the cast are Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo, Jake McDorman, Ray McKinnon and Cleopatra Coleman.

Barry Levinson (Rain Man), meanwhile, is attached to direct.