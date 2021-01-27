Dylan McDermott Joins SVU Spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime

RELATED STORIES Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss Talks Will's Complicated Love Life, Teases 'Beautifully Human' 'Manstead' Story

In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: The police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders… but we’re not sure yet into which camp Dylan McDermott, Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s latest hire, will fall.

The Golden Globe winner has signed onto NBC’s upcoming SVU spinoff, TVLine has learned. No word yet on any character details.

Organized Crime will follow Chris Meloni’s SVU character Elliot Stabler as he returns to the New York City police department following what the show’s official logline calls a “devastating personal loss.” As he starts to put the pieces of his life back together, he joins a high-level task force set on dismantling the city’s biggest crime syndicates.

McDermott’s extensive TV resume includes roles on The Practice, Dark Blue, Hostages, Stalker, LA to Vegas, The Politician, No Activity and several seasons of American Horror Story. He most recently played Ernie West, Golden Tip Gasoline owner/pimp, in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood, a part that earned him his latest Emmy nomination.

Organized Crime was ordered to series in March; in conjunction with the spinoff, Meloni will make his first appearance on Law & Order: SVU since exiting the show nearly a decade ago. (Meloni departed SVU after negotiations related to his contract broke down at the end of Season 12. When Season 13 started, Stabler had retired from the police force without saying anything to his co-workers; Olivia learned the devastating news at the same time as the audience did.)

Organized Crime‘s premiere date has not yet been announced, but Meloni and SVU star Mariska Hargitay recently posted selfies from the show’s set. “We are a little bit closer,” Meloni wrote in the caption.

Got a good guess about McDermott’s Organized Crime character? Let’s hear it in the comments!