Watch Katy Perry's 'Firework'-Themed Inauguration Performance Again

The Joe Biden Inaugural Committee gave the Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular a run for its money on Wednesday night as Katy Perry closed out Celebrating America backlit by an epic fireworks display.

The 13-time Grammy nominee had the Twitterverse abuzz as she belted out her 2010 hit “Firework” in front of the Washington Monument. The American Idol judge was dressed in all white as she performed before President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who were joined by First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on the Truman Balcony.

Watch Perry’s performance below:

Hosted by Tom Hanks, Celebrating America aired across multiple networks and featured speeches by Biden and Harris, as well as a joint appearance by former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Additional performers included Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, and Demi Lovato.

Earlier that day, Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem at the inauguration ceremony, which earned a TVLine reader grade of “A-” (watch it here). She was followed by Jennifer Lopez (who sang “This Land Is Your Land,” while casually sneaking in a snippet of “Let’s Get Loud”) and Garth Brooks (who dropped by to perform “Amazing Grace”).

Late Show host Stephen Colbert, who was among the first to comment on Perry’s grandiose performance, joked that the fireworks display “was so large that I believe it violates the Paris Climate Accord.”

What did you think of Celebrating America‘s grand finale? Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Perry perform, then grade it below.