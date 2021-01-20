Lady Gaga Performs National Anthem at Biden/Harris Inauguration — Watch

RELATED STORIES Garth Brooks Performs 'Amazing Grace' at Biden/Harris Inauguration — Watch

Lady Gaga continued to show her support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the duo’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Gaga’s patriotic performance went down at the U.S. Capitol building, where Biden and Harris were to be sworn into their new positions by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, respectively.

“Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor,” Gaga tweeted less than an hour before performing. “I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”

Watch Gaga’s performance below:

Of course, this wasn’t Gaga’s first time performing this song before a crowd of millions; she famously nailed the iconic ballad ahead of Super Bowl 50 in 2016. (Click here to watch.)

And Gaga is just one of the many huge names turning out to welcome Biden back to the White House. Following her performance, Jennifer Lopez took to the podium to sing “This Land Is Your Land,” casually sneaking in a snippet of “Let’s Get Loud” in the process. Garth Brooks also dropped by to perform “Amazing Grace.” (Click here to watch.)

So, did Gaga knock the National Anthem out of the park… again? Hit PLAY on the video above to watch her perform, then grade the historic event below. While you’re down there, leave a comment with more of your thoughts.