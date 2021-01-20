Garth Brooks Performs 'Amazing Grace' at Biden/Harris Inauguration — Watch

RELATED STORIES Lady Gaga Performs National Anthem at Biden/Harris Inauguration — Watch

Lady Gaga Performs National Anthem at Biden/Harris Inauguration — Watch Melania Gets Epic Late Show Sendoff: Watch Laura Benanti Channel Her Inner Beauty Upon First Lady's Return to NYC

The biggest name in country music two-stepped over to the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

After Biden and Harris were sworn into their new positions by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, respectively, Garth Brooks stepped up to the podium for an unexpectedly interactive performance of “Amazing Grace.”

“We were lucky enough to sing ‘We Shall Be Free’ at the Obama inauguration [in 2009], so I don’t think we’ll do that again here,” Brooks told reporters at a press conference earlier in the week. “I think I’ll be performing by myself. We’ll be doing more of the broken-down, bare-bones stuff.”

Watch Brooks’ full performance below:

Brooks was just one of several big names to perform during Biden and Harris’ inauguration. The event kicked off with a performance of the National Anthem by Lady Gaga (click here to watch!), followed by Jennifer Lopez’ rendition of “This Land Is Your Land.” (And yes, she snuck in a little snippet of “Let’s Get Loud.” Because she could.)

Hit PLAY on Brooks’ Inauguration Day performance above, then grade the musical moment below. And while you’re down there, go ahead and drop a comment with your thoughts.