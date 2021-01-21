Ratings: Riverdale, Nancy Drew Return Steady; Inauguration Fête Leads Night

RELATED STORIES Watch Katy Perry's 'Firework'-Themed Inauguration Performance Again

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Riverdale opened Season 5 with 655,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, right on par with its May finale and steady in the demo though down in viewers from its previous average.

TVLine readers gave the prom episode an average grade of “B”; read post mortem.

Nancy Drew then drew 491K and a 0.1 (TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem), matching its freshman finale and steady in the demo though down in viewers from its Season 1 average.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, both ABC’s and NBC’s broadcast of the Celebrating America presidential inauguration special averaged 3.9 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, while CBS’ drew 3.3 mil.

Leading out of the special on ABC, The Conners (3.1 mil/0.6) was steady, while Call Your Mother (2.4 mil/0.4) dipped in Week 2.

Fox’s The Masked Dancer (2.8 mil/0.6) and Name That Tune (2.7 mil/0.6) each dipped.

