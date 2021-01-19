TVLine Items: Paramount+ Launch Date, Super Bowl Singers and More

Paramount+ will enter the streaming wars with its launch on Thursday, March 4 in the U.S. and Latin America, our sister site Variety reports.

The ViacomCBS subscription service is an expanded rebrand of CBS All Access, with dedicated hubs for the company’s portfolio of cable properties such as Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central. The streamer will also feature a number of forthcoming original series, including an iCarly revival, the Godfather making-of drama The Offer, the Kate Beckinsale-starring dark comedy Guilty Party and a Grease spinoff.

* Country star Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan will perform the national anthem during the Super Bowl LV pregame festivities on Sunday, Feb. 7, while R&B artist H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful,” Variety reports.

* Starz will premiere The Luminaries, the British-New Zealand drama starring Eve Hewson (The Knick), Himesh Patel (EastEnders) and Eva Green (Penny Dreadful), on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9:30/8:30c following the Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham premiere.

* Season 2 of Tiffany Haddish: They Ready — featuring Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President) and Erin Jackson (Late Night With Seth Meyers) — will premiere Tuesday, Feb. 2 on Netflix. Watch trailer:

