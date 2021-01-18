9-1-1 Mystery Solved: Look Who's Working Alongside Maddie in Season 4

RELATED STORIES Gina Torres Explains How Firefly Brought Her to 9-1-1: Lone Star — Plus, Watch Her New Character in Action

Maddie isn’t just becoming a mother in 9-1-1‘s upcoming fourth season — she’s also becoming a mentor.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s premiere (Fox, 8/7c), which finds Maddie showing May the ropes at the dispatch center. “Are you sure you wouldn’t rather be in college?” Maddie asks Athena’s daughter, to which she rightly responds, “Instead of staring at a screen? Which is basically what college is now?” Good point.

“These characters have been through what the audience has been through,” executive producer Tim Minear tells TVLine. “We’re not showing it from the beginning or the end of the pandemic — we’re in the midst of it. Our first responders have learned to live with it, and they’ve learned how to go on. It’s aspirational in that way. The show is not about COVID, but it’s about people who live in a world where it exists, and they don’t let it take over their lives.”

As you may recall, 9-1-1‘s third season wrapped with May graduating high school. But she wasn’t quite as excited about going to USC as her parents were. In fact, Athena’s daughter said she had something important to ask Maddie at her graduation party — something about her future. When TVLine asked Minear if he was able to tell us what May had in mind, he told us at the time, “I’m completely able to… but I’m not going to!” At last, that mystery is solved.

As for any potential pregnancy drama in Season 4, Minear teases, “What you’ll see in the premiere is that our first responders have decided to live apart from their families, because they didn’t know what was out there in the world or what they’d be bringing home. So Chimney has moved in with Buck, and he’s been living there for a couple of months because he’s so paranoid now that Maddie is pregnant. So they’ve been apart for the first month of her pregnancy, only interacting via Zoom. The pandemic has thrown a wrench into everyone’s expectations and everyone’s routine. That’s part of the drama. This is a healthy pregnancy, but it’s happening during a very unhealthy time.”

