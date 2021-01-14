TV Ratings: Chicago Med and Fire Top Night, P.D. Returns Up, S.W.A.T. Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Chicago Med returned from its eight-week break to 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, right on par with its fall finale and leading Wednesday in both measures (tying Fire for the demo win); read post mortem. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Chicago Fire (7.1 mil/1.0, read post mortem) also returned steady, while P.D. (6.4 mil/0.9, read post mortem) ticked up in the demo.

Elsewhere:

FOX | Masked Dancer (2.9 mil/0.7) and Name That Tune (2.9 mil/0.7) were steady versus last week’s time slot premieres.

CBS | Leading out of TPIR (4.8 mil/0.7), SEAL Team returned steady in the demo (with a 0.5) but dipped to one of its smallest audiences to date (3.9 mil); read recap. S.W.A.T. (3.2 mil/0.4) was down on both counts.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.7 mil/0.7) and The Conners (3.8 mil/0.6) returned steady, while American Housewife (3.1 mil/0.5) was down a tenth in the demo. Kyra Sedgwick’s Call Your Mother debuted to 3.2 mil and a 0.5 (compared to time slot predecessor black-ish‘s fall averages of 2.5 mil/0.5); grade the premiere below!

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.