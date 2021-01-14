Female-Led Doogie Howser Reboot: Peyton Elizabeth Lee Lands Title Role

RELATED STORIES WandaVision Review: Marvel Studios' First TV Series Is an Ambitious, Refreshing Break From the MCU Norm

TV’s erstwhile Andi Mack has landed the title role in Disney+’s Doogie Howser reboot.

Disney Channel vet Peyton Elizabeth Lee will headline Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., a female-led reimagining of the classic ABC medical dramedy, the streamer announced Thursday.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, “a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager,” according to the official logline. “Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her ‘Local Boy’ father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.”

The original Doogie Howser, which made a household name out of Neil Patrick Harris, aired on ABC from 1989 to 1993. The reboot hails from sitcom vet Kourtney Kang, who worked with Harris on the long-running CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother before moving on to ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat. Dayna and Jesse Bochco — the wife and son of the late Steven Bochco, who co-created Doogie Howser — are among the reboot’s executive producers.

Lee is best known to TV viewers of a certain age for her starring role in Disney Channel’s Andi Mack, which ran for three seasons between 2017 and 2019. She most recently appeared as Princess Samantha in the Disney+ original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is among several reboots that Disney+ has in the works, along with Turner & Hooch (starring Josh Peck) and a Mighty Ducks sequel series (led by Lauren Graham and original trilogy star Emilio Estevez).

Your thoughts on the Doogie Howser reboot? Drop ’em in a comment below.