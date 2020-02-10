Turner & Hooch: Josh Peck to Headline TV Series Adaptation at Disney+

Josh Peck‘s career has officially gone to the dogs: The Drake & Josh vet has signed on to star in a TV adaptation of Turner & Hooch, which has snagged a 12-episode straight-to-series order at Disney+.

Following in the footsteps of Tom Hanks, who headlined the 1989 buddy comedy about a compulsively neat cop and his four-legged sidekick, Peck will play Scott Turner, an ambitious and buttoned-up detective (or in this case a US Marshall) who realizes that the unruly dog he just inherited may be the partner he needs. The film version, which also starred Mare Winningham and Craig T. Nelson, went on to gross nearly $80 million stateside.

Matt Nix (The Gifted, Burn Notice) is writing and exec producing the small-screen Turner & Hooch, with Bones‘ Josh Levy on board as a co-EP. Disney+'s Upcoming Shows

Peck’s post Drake & Josh work includes the short-lived Fox sitcom Grandfathered (in which he starred opposite John Stamos) as well as CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, NBC/Hulu’s The Mindy Project, Fox’s Pitch and Netflix’s Fuller House.