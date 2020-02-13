Mighty Ducks: Emilio Estevez to Return as Coach Bombay in Disney+ Series

RELATED STORIES Lauren Graham to Star in Mighty Ducks Series Reboot at Disney+

Lauren Graham will have some familiar help in bringing the Mighty Ducks back to notoriety.

As we hinted Wednesday, Emilio Estevez will reprise his iconic role as Coach Gordon Bombay in Disney+’s forthcoming series reboot of The Mighty Ducks. He will star opposite Graham, who will play the team’s new coach.

The project — which is based on the ‘90s film franchise — received a straight-to-series 10-episode order from Disney+. It will premiere laster this year.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez exclaimed in a statement. “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

Estevez, who will also serve as an EP, joins a cast that includes the aforementioned Graham, as well as Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De’Jon Watts.

Set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.