TV Ratings: Prodigal Son Slips With Tuesday Move, This Is Us Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Prodigal Son opened Season 2 with 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating — well below both its freshman averages (3.4 mil/0.7, airing Mondays) as well as what Empire averaged in the Tuesday time slot last season (2.7 mil/0.7).

TVLine readers gave the sophomore opener an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.

Opening Fox’s night, The Resident returned to 3.8 mil0/6, down a tick from its previous averages (4 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A+”; read post mortem) and matching its demo low.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Zoey’s Playlist (2.6 mil/0.4, read post mortem) and This Is Us (5.3 mil/0.9, read recap and post mortem) both dipped, though the latter still topped Tuesday in both measures (with CBS in rerun mode). Nurses (2.6 mil/0.4) rose a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | Two-Sentence Horror Stories‘ Season 2 premiere averaged 530K/0.1, down a tick from time slot predecessor Swamp Thing‘s averages (710K/0.12). Trickster‘s Stateside debut (441K/0.1) was on par with Tell Me a Story Season 2 (376K/0.1).

ABC | Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2.2 mil/0.4) fell way shy of last week’s Lion King.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

