TV Ratings: Good Doctor Returns Low

In the latest TV show ratings, The Good Doctor returned from a six-week break to 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, both marking series lows (read post mortem).

Opening ABC’s Monday lineup, The Bachelor (4.6 mil/1.1) slipped 10 percent from its season opener but still easily led the night in both measures (with CBS in rerun mode); read our recap of Matt James’ latest highs and lows.

Elsewhere, opposite what we can presume was a decently watched college football championship on ESPN….

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (3.1 mil/0.5) was down, a real roller coaster edition of The Wall (2.7 mil/0.5) was steady, and an extra-snarky Weakest Link returned to 2.4 mil/0.5.

THE CW | Part 1 of the All American Stories special drew 376K and a 0.1.

