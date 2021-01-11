Sarah Jessica Parker Sets Record Straight on Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City Exit, Confirms 'Samantha Isn't Part' of HBO Max Revival

RELATED STORIES Will Sex and the City Kill Off Samantha in New HBO Max Series? Should It?

And just like that… Sarah Jessica Parker is addressing Kim Cattrall‘s official exit from the Sex and the City universe.

Just hours after news broke that HBO Max is reviving the iconic comedy in the form of a new series titled And Just Like That, which will follow Parker’s Carrie, Kristin Davis’ Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda as they “navigate their 50s,” Parker set the record straight about Cattrall’s glaring absence.

Responding to a fan’s comment on Instagram that Cattrall was excised from the Sex universe due to Parker’s alleged disdain for Cattrall, Parker maintained, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would.” She then confirmed,”Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

The fact is, Cattrall herself has made no secret of her intense desire to sever ties with Sex and the City and her character of Samantha, partly due to behind the scenes tensions with Parker. In fact, in an October 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall implored SATC‘s creative team — who have previously been taken to task for the series’ poor track record on diversity — to recast the role of Samantha with a non-white actress. “It’s a great part,” she said at the time. “I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”

Parker did not reveal how exactly Samantha’s absence would be dealt with in the 10-episode revival, although in a new poll TVLine readers overwhelmingly believe the character, who previously battled breast cancer, should be killed off.