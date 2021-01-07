TVLine Items: Legends Casts Warrior, Walker Adds 'Wild' Woman and More

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Lucifer Season 6 Casting, Kelly Clarkson Renewed and More

The Legends of Tomorrow have yet another (and possibly non-E.T.?) foe to fend off in Season 6.

Aliyah O’Brien, whose many TV credits include You Me Her, Bates Motel and Rookie Blue, has been cast in the recurring role of Kayla, “a fearsome warrior with a high body count” who will be “put through her paces working with and against the Legends,” Deadline reports.

In Season 6 of the CW series (premiere date TBD), the Waverider crew will face something even more challenging and bizarre than monsters, time anomalies or villains from Hell — space aliens. With Sara abducted by a UFO in the Season 5 finale, “it will take more than the combined powers of dark magician John Constantine, semi-reformed arsonist Mick Rory, historian-who- transforms-into-steel (well, when the budget allows) Nate Heywood ,and totem-wielding Zara Tarazi to save the world… for a sixth time. They must recruit a woman (played by Chicago P.D.‘s Lisseth Chavez) who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes.”

Other Season 6 casting include Raffi Barsoumian (The Vampire Diaries) in the recurring role of Bishop, a once-in-a-generation genius, Arrow‘s David Ramsey in a “mystery role,” and Nic Bishop (Body of Proof) in an homage to Dr. Strangelove.

* Rebekah Graf, whose TV guest star credits include S.W.A.T. and The Kominsky Method, will recur on The CW’s Jared Padalecki-led Walker (premiering Thursday, Jan. 21) as Crystal, a “bright-eyed, wild and charming woman” who married a criminal because he promised her an exciting life, Deadline reports.

* Newcomer Grace Porter will recur on Season 2 of Epix’s Godfather of Harlem as Betty Shabazz, the wife of Malcolm X (played by Nigél Thatch).

