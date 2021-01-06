Ratings: Zoey's Playlist Returns Up, Draws Largest Audience, in New Slot

RELATED STORIES Zoey's Playlist Boss on Premiere's Max vs. Simon Decision: 'It Was a Bolder Choice to Make the Choice'

Zoey's Playlist Boss on Premiere's Max vs. Simon Decision: 'It Was a Bolder Choice to Make the Choice' Lauren Graham's Zoey's Playlist Return 'Thwarted' -- Here's What Happened

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is singing a happier tune in its family-friendlier time slot.

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s musical dramedy — which used to air Sundays at 9/8c — returned to 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, improving on its freshman averages (2 mil/0.4) and in fact delivering its largest audience to date.

TVLine readers gave the Season 2 premiere an average grade of “A”; read post mortem and get Lauren Graham exit news.

That said…. With a much softer lead-in (compared to The Voice), This Is Us resumed its season with 5.1 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating — dropping 23 and 17 percent to mark series lows, yet still topping Tuesday in the demo (read recap and post mortem). Nurses (2.6 mil/0.3) returned down from its two-episode Monday average.

Elsewhere:

ABC | An airing of Jon Favreau’s The Lion King averaged 3.6 mil and a 0.7.

FOX | Gordon Ramsay’s Great American Road Trip averaged 1.8 mil and a 0.4.

THE CW | World’s Funniest Animals did 839K/0.1.

CBS | An NCIS rerun drew Tuesday’s largest audience: 5.6 mil.

More to come….

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.