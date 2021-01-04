Ratings: Call Me Kat Tops Non-NFL Fare; Last Man, Rookie Return Down

RELATED STORIES The Rookie Season 3 Premiere: Is Nolan's Career Kaput?

The Rookie Season 3 Premiere: Is Nolan's Career Kaput? Last Man Standing Premiere: EP Talks Time Jump, Kristin and Ryan's MIA Daughter

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Call Me Kat sneak-previewed to 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating (leading out of The OT), easily topping all of Sunday’s non-NFL fare in the demo and trailing only CBS’ 60 Minutes in audience.

TVLine readers gave the Mayim Bialik-led Miranda remake an average grade of “C-.”

Leading out of Kat, The Great North premiered to 2.3 mil and a 0.6, followed by The Simpsons‘ 1.8 mil/0.5. Last Man Standing‘s final season premiere drew 2.4 mil and a 0.5 (TVLine reader grade “B”), down sharply from its previous average to mark series lows.

Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing relocate to their regular time slots this Thursday, Jan. 7

Elsewhere:

ABC | AFV (4.9 mil/0.6) and Supermarket Sweep (2.8 mil/0.5) were steady, while Millionaire (3 mil/0.4) ticked up. With its Season 3 opener, The Rookie (3.3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was down 23 and 16 percent from its sophomore average, tying its all-time demo low.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to late starts, NCIS: Los Angeles (5.1 mil/0.5) and NCIS: New Orleans (3.9 mil/0.4) both returned down, with the latter hitting and tying its series lows.

THE CW | The Outpost (302K/0.1) ticked up in the demo.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (14 mil/3.8) was on par with last week’s fast nationals.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.