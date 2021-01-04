Tanya Roberts Is Still Alive, Despite Being Declared Dead — Report

RELATED STORIES Tanya Roberts, That '70s Show and Charlie's Angels Actress, Dead at 65

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, actress Tanya Roberts did not die on Sunday, according to a new statement obtained by TMZ.

Roberts’ rep Mike Pingel explains that Roberts’ husband Lance was contacted by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday morning to inform him that she is still alive. Lance had believed that Roberts was dead on Sunday night, at which point he passed the news along to Pingel, who confirmed it to the media. Roberts, 65, was hospitalized in Los Angeles after collapsing on Christmas Eve and was placed on a ventilator.

Roberts is known to many as Midge, the mother of Donna Pinciotti (played by Laura Prepon), on That 70’s Show, a woman who was consistently the center of attention to all the young neighborhood guys. She appeared in 81 episodes (1998-2004) throughout the Fox comedy’s eight-season run.

She’s also beloved for her year-long stint on Charlie’s Angels, playing Julie Rogers in Season 5 (1980-1981). Her character helped fellow Angels Kris and Kelly (Cheryl Ladd and Jacyln Smith, respectively) solve crimes until the series’ cancellation in 1981. Her other TV credits include The Love Boat, Silk Stalkings, Fantasy Island, The Blues Brothers Animated Series and Barbershop.

TVLine has reached out to Roberts’ rep for comment.