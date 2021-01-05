Tanya Roberts Dead at 65, Following Premature Death Announcement

RELATED STORIES Tanya Roberts Dies: Charlie's Angels Co-Star Jaclyn Smith Remembers How 'She Brought Joy to So Many People'

Actress Tanya Roberts, best known for her work on Charlie’s Angels and That ’70s Show, died on Monday night at the age of 65, The New York Times has confirmed.

Roberts was hospitalized at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital after collapsing on Christmas Eve. Following a discouraging hospital visit on Sunday, Roberts’ domestic partner Lance O’Brien believed that Roberts had passed. Without speaking to medical staff, O’Brien relayed this misinformation to Roberts’ rep, who incorrectly confirmed her death to the media on Sunday. The story took an unexpected turn on Monday when that same rep announced that Roberts was, in fact, still alive.

Inside Edition even has footage of the moment O’Brien learned (mid-interview!) that Roberts was still alive:

In a separate interview, O’Brien explained to Fox News that Roberts was initially hospitalized for complications of a UTI, which then “spread to her kidneys, liver and gallbladder before it got into her blood.”

Roberts will be remembered by millions for her work on the small screen — she starred on Charlie’s Angels as Julie Rogers (1980–1981), before playing Midge Pinciotti on That ’70s Show (1998–2004) — as well as for her performances in films like A View to a Kill (1985) and The Beastmaster (1982). Roberts’ additional TV credits included roles on The Love Boat (1982), Fantasy Island (1982) and Silk Stalkings (1995), among other popular shows.

