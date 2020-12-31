Peyton List's Return to Bunk'd Ignites a Camp-Wide Mystery — Watch Promo

RELATED STORIES Raven's Home Returns: Raven-Symone Reflects on How Much Her 'Kids' Have Grown Over 4 Seasons (Photos)

Disney Channel’s Bunk’d is welcoming back a “camp legend” in the new year. And she didn’t even pay us to call her that, we swear.

After saying goodbye to Camp Kikiwaka back in 2018, Emma Ross (played by Peyton List) visits her old stomping grounds in the comedy’s fifth season premiere (Friday, Jan. 15, 7:30/6:30c). But as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive promo, the prodigal counselor’s return raises a number of troubling questions: “Why is she back? What is she hiding? Did she come alone?!”

“I was a little worried that the multi-cam and sitcom energy would take a minute to return, but when I stepped back on the stage, it felt like I had never left,” List recently told TVLine of her big return. “And I’m so familiar with the sets, I noticed every little change. There are new cabins, new people behind the scenes running the show — and the campers on the show had grown about a foot since I last saw them all.”

The cast of Bunk’d‘s fifth season includes Miranda May as Lou, Raphael Alejandro as Matteo, Will Buie Jr. as Finn, Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny, Shelby Simmons as Ava, and Israel Johnson as Noah. And as TVLine exclusively reported, Trevor Tordjman (Zombies) is also joining the show in the series-regular role of Parker Preston.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at List’s return as Emma Ross, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.