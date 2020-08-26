Disney Channel's Bunk'd Adds Zombies' Trevor Tordjman to Season 5 Cast

RELATED STORIES Raven's Home and Bunk'd Collide in Disney Channel Crossover — First Look

A Seabrook High School cheerleader is making tracks for Camp Kikiwaka. Trevor Tordjman, already known to Disney Channel audiences as Zombies‘ Bucky Buchanan, is joining the upcoming fifth season of Bunk’d, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Tordjman will play newcomer Parker Preston, described as a “witty charmer with an inherent likeability despite the cocky demeanor he’s picked up as a member of an ultra-wealthy family. It turns out he’s the only Preston who cares about a deed giving descendants of great-great grandfather Preston a 15 percent stake in Camp Kikiwaka. Now, Parker shows up at Kikiwaka determined to implement over the top ideas to make the camp overwhelmingly successful but it quickly becomes clear that he’ll butt heads with Lou over what success looks like.”

(You know, it’s too bad none of the Ross kids are at camp anymore. Parker sounds like he’d get along pretty well with Emma and the gang.)

“Trevor is a beloved member of the Disney Channel family whose effortless charisma, go-to comedic skill and physical agility make him a favorite to kids around the world,” says Leah Buono, Executive Director of Casting for Disney Channels. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Trevor and look forward to introducing another exciting new character to our audience and delivering more fun with our wonderful cast, crew and creative team on Bunk’d.”

Tordjman joins previously established cast members Miranda May as Lou, Raphael Alejandro as Matteo, Will Buie Jr. as Finn, Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny, Shelby Simmons as Ava, and Israel Johnson as Noah. The show’s fifth season is set to begin production at a yet-undetermined date.

