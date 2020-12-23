Ratings: Bachelorette, Price Is Right Top Night; Swamp Thing Flat With Finale

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1: Lone Star Photos: Lisa Edelstein Is Rob Lowe's Ex With Benefits in 'Sexy, Volatile' Season 2 -- 2021 FIRST LOOK

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette finale drew 5.24 million total viewers a 1.2 demo rating, matching Monday’s numbers and leading Tuesday on both counts.

In a TVLine poll, 65 percent said Tayshia did not choose wisely.

Closing out ABC’s night, a special serving of Supermarket Sweep (2.2 mil/0.5) hit and matched season lows.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Price Is Right at Night (5.2 mil/0.6) nipped at The Bachelorette‘s high heels in total audience; Let’s Make a Deal Primetime followed with 4.3 mil/0.6.

FOX | NEXT‘s double-episode series finale did 1.08 mil/0.2 and then 965K/0.2, down some viewers from Monday’s episode; TVLine readers gave the one-and-done season an average grade of “B.”

THE CW | Swamp Thing (607K/0.1) with its broadcast series finale dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo; Tell Me a Story (348K/0.1) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

