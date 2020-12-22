His Dark Materials Renewed for Third and Final Season at HBO

Looks like HBO is committed to adapting Philip Pullman’s full trilogy: His Dark Materials has been renewed for a third and final season, TVLine has learned.

The fantasy series’ second season concludes Monday, Dec. 28, at 9/8c. Season 1 dealt primarily with the events of Pullman’s The Golden Compass and centered on the adventures of Lyra, a little girl living in a universe similar to our own. Season 2 has chronicled the events of The Subtle Knife, Book 2 in Pullman’s three-novel set, which follows what happens as Lyra and a boy named Will are pursued by both friends and foes between parallel universes.

In Book 3, titled The Amber Spyglass, the danger following Will and Lyra comes to a pinnacle. (And yes, readers, these are incredibly simplified synopses of what happens in the books.)

“Bringing Phillip Pullman’s epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra’s journey.”

Added executive producer Jane Tranter, “His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight. The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman’s worlds into vivid life. To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honoured to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement.”

Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Season 2 saw the addition of several new cast members, including Terence Stamp (the Superman films), Simone Kirby (Peaky Blinders), Jade Anouka (Turn Up Charlie) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who provided the voice of the daemon (or animal embodiment of a person’s soul, for those who are unfamiliar) belonging to John Parry, played by her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott.

Are you happy to hear that His Dark Materials will get the chance to finish adapting Pullman’s full trilogy? Hit the comments and let us know!