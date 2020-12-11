Ratings: Million Little Things Goes Low

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Nicki Minaj Docuseries on HBO Max, GoT Vet's New Role and More

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s A Million Little Things drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, slipping 10 percent and a tenth to mark its smallest Thursday audience and a series low in the demo. (Read recap.)

Station 19 (5.4 mil/0.8, read recap) and Grey’s Anatomy (5.5 mil/1.1, read recap) also ticked down, with the former tying its series low and the latter hitting a season low. Next week, winter finales!

Elsewhere:

CBS | Leading out of a slew of sitcom reruns, Star Trek: Discovery (1..6 mil/0.2) drew its second-smallest broadcast audience yet while steady in the demo.

FOX | The Pats/Rams game averaged 9.1 mil and a 2.3 in fast nationals.

NBC | Leading out of the Best of Broadway special (3.6 mil/0.5), TIME‘s Person of the Year reveal did 2.2 mil and a 0.3. (Shoulda been The Essential Worker, don’t @ me!)

THE CW | That Silent Night special drew 640K and a 0.1.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

