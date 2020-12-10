A Million Little Things Recap: The Truth About Eddie's Deadly Night at the Lake

RELATED STORIES Grey's Recap: Surge Times -- Plus, [Spoiler] Loses Their COVID Battle

We — and A Million Little Things‘ Eddie — finally know exactly what happened on the night his friend, Alex, died. But finding out the definitive answer doesn’t bring any sense of relief to the beleaguered Saville family. In fact, it does quite the opposite.

Let’s start with the true hero of this story, Katherine’s assistant Carter, who is a bit of a conspiracy buff and can’t resist flipping through the envelope of news printouts about Alex’s death that Eddie has amassed. Katherine brings them to the office to get them out of the house, but pretty soon, Carter has them laid out on the conference-room table, literal murder-board-style. Katherine sees a photo of Rev. Stewart, aka Alex’s father, and recognizes him from when he showed up at her house at the end of the previous episode. And when Carter prompts her to check her doorbell-camera’s archives, they not only confirm her suspicion… they realize he’s been to the house four times in the past few months.

When she notes that the pastor drives a red truck, she calls the police: What if he was the person who hit Eddie? But the officer she talks to says they’ve examined footage from security cameras near the site where Eddie was hit, and the vehicle that struck him was a red SUV.

While all of this is going on, Eddie is at home, doing a physical therapy session with Darcy. “I’m getting the vibe that I’m not your favorite person,” he tells her, and she agrees. After all, she knows alllll about how he and Delilah did the dirty behind Katherine’s back. But he points out that Katherine found a way to give him another chance, and “maybe you can, too.” Darcy, against her better judgement, is charmed.

After she leaves, there’s another caller at the front door: Rev. Stewart. He knows the address because “I followed your wife and Theo back from the hospital,” which is possibly the creepiest thing he could say in this situation. But Eddie is too caught up in his guilt to notice much; he tearfully apologizes, telling Stewart that if he’d been sober, he could’ve pulled Alex out of the water “and she’d be alive right now.” (Side note: That seems like a big chain of assumptions, but you’ve gone through a lot lately, Ed. I’ll let you have it.)

But — twist! — Rev. Stewart says, “That’s not how my daughter died.” Then tears gather in his eyes as he tells Eddie the truth. Essentially, after Eddie and Alex went swimming off the boat that night, they came back to shore, and Eddie passed out drunk. But Alex and her sister Colleen did some drugs, and Alex’s heart stopped after she had a bad reaction. Shocked and grieving, Rev. Stewart knew that Colleen’s life would be ruined if she was found to have given her sister the substance that killed her. And rather than losing both of his daughters in one night, he told Colleen to go to bed, and then he took Alex out on the lake and made it look like she’d drowned.

He also was the one whom we saw calling 911 in the season opener, for what it’s worth. “I didn’t think my lie was hurting anyone but myself. I was wrong,” he says to Eddie, who is Having A Moment. And when Katherine comes home after the pastor leaves, Eddie is in a bad way. “I would’ve never been in that bar if I had known the truth,” he says, nearly overcome by the thought that he might be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life for no reason at all. And later, when Katherine isn’t looking, Eddie grabs the vial of prescription pain pills he’d been avoiding and takes one.

Elsewhere among the Friends of Jon:

* After a session with his therapist in which Rome admits that he hasn’t felt free to express his anger because it’s usually not prudent to do so as a Black man in America, the soon-to-be director meets up with Regina to apologize for the way things have been between them since Eve decided to keep her baby. Then Regina apologizes, too, and in the spirit of moving forward, they call Eve to see how she’s doing.

* Delilah is planning to take her dad (and Charlie) on a month-long trip to France, so Gary moves into the Dixon house to keep an eye on Danny and Sophie. His first task as babysitter: deal with things when Danny gets bullied by a kid who tells him, “If you were my son, I’d kill myself, too.” Though Gary’s advice at first seems to backfire — Danny gets punched — the kid later comes by to apologize and admits that his depressed sister killed herself a few months before. As the boys go outside to shoot hoops, Delilah (who hasn’t left yet) lets Gary know he made the right call.

* Maggie is high on the idea of saying yes to things she normally would’ve said no to. So she buys a Groupon to trapeze lessons and goes, even though Jamie Shive Overly bails at the last minute. When she comes home, spattered in her own vomit but triumphant, she records an episode of her non-existent podcast all about how, after years of chemo, she’s finally throwing up because of things I have done and not because of things done to me.” Then she flirtatiously suggests that Jamie follow her to her bedroom, and he goes willingly. (In case you’re keeping score at home, that brings the number of guys Maggie has enticed while covered in puke to two.)

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!