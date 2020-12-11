RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones Prequel: Take a Peek at House of the Dragon's Major Players

For the second time in recent history, Matt Smith will play a Very Important Prince.

The Crown alum, who portrayed Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Seasons 1 and 2 will take on the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s forthcoming Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon, EW.com reports.

Daemon is the younger brother of King Viserys — the previously cast Paddy Considine (The Outsider) — and is known for his battle skills and his ability to ride dragons. But will he succumb to the family’s tendency to go a little batty? We’ll find out.

The series also added two more actors. First, Bates Motel’s Olivia Cooke will play Alicent Hightower, the stunningly beautiful daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King. Having been raised in the Red Keep, she knows her way around a royal court — and its politics.

Second, Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) will portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Viserys’ eldest child who also is a dragonrider.

House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the original Thrones series and will follow Daenerys’ ancestors as House Targaryen begins its ruinous collapse. (Here’s why we’re looking forward to the spinoff.)

The offshoot was created by Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Colony creator Ryan J. Condal. Miguel Sapochnik, who directed some of Thrones’ most memorable episodes, will serve as co-showrunner alongside Condal. Other directors include Greg Yaitanes (House), Clare Kilner (EastEnders) and Geeta Patel (The Witcher).

The project is a reworking of the rejected spinoff concept from Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman, on which HBO officially passed. Fire & Blood, a companion book Martin wrote to go along with his A Song of Ice and Fire novels, will provide a template for the new series. The 10-episode first season is slated to premiere on the premium cable network in 2022.