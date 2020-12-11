Year in Review: Best Couples, Worst Breakup, Wasted Guest Stars, Fiercest Feuds, Wildest Fight Scene and More

Just like a televised awards show that’s already 15 minutes past its runtime, we’ve got a few more trophies to hand out.

Earlier this week, TVLine’s Year in Review recognized the itty-bitty details of 2020 television, from the most memorable opening credits (The Haunting of Bly Manor) to the best performance by an animal (where is the Emmy for Dita, the pup behind SEAL Team‘s Cerberus?). TV's Best, Worst and Most of 2020 (Part 2)

But there are plenty of kudos left to give, more than 50 of which can be found in the attached gallery. Among the superlatives featured in Part 2 of our round-up: Best Love Triangle (an honor received by a Netflix newbie), Best Villain (a CW baddie, to be more specific) and Most Stylish Character, the lone category this year that resulted in a tie… fashion pun not intended.

But in the interest of journalistic fairness, we’ve also called out some of this year’s “worsts,” including a marriage proposal that failed to give us the warm and fuzzies, a pair of awful TV parents, guest stars that deserved way more screen time and the sex scene that’s unfortunately burned into our brains forever.

Scroll through the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see our second wave of winners and losers, then drop a comment with the shows you would include.

Still ahead in our Year in Review: Biggest Controversies, Most Heartbreaking Character Deaths, Quotes of the Year and much more!