Gender-Swapped Zorro in the Works at NBC, From Sofia Vergara and Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez

RELATED STORIES The Grinch Musical: Matthew Morrison Farts, Judges Your Ugly Couch in NBC's Holiday Production -- Grade It!

The Grinch Musical: Matthew Morrison Farts, Judges Your Ugly Couch in NBC's Holiday Production -- Grade It! Law & Order: Organized Crime Enlists Ilene Chaiken as New Showrunner

Zorro may soon look a little different than you remember, if a project in development at NBC comes to fruition.

Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado) and Rebecca Rodriguez (Snowpiercer) are on a team putting forth a gender-swapped, modern take on the classic vigilante, our sister site Deadline reports.

Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez, who are siblings, will write the potential series and serve as two of its executive producers alongside Vergara and others. The drama will focus on Sola Dominguez, an underground artist who suits up as the legendary Zorro so she can fight for social justice. Her work puts her in the crosshairs of a bunch of criminal organizations.

Robert Rodriguez’s TV credits include El Rey’s series adaptation of his feature film From Dusk Till Dawn and Netflix’s Spy Kids: Mission Critical, an animated series based on the Spy Kids movies he directed. Rebecca Rodriguez is a writer/director whose directing work includes The Chi, Nancy Drew and Queen of the South.

The idea of a female-led Zorro series began at NBC in late 2019, when Propagate — a company that also is producing the current iteration — was developing the concept with Magnum, P.I.‘s Alfredo Barrios Jr.

Are you excited about the prospect of a female Zorro? Sound off in the comments!