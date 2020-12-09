Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2: Max and Simon Sing for Zoey's Affections — 2021 FIRST LOOK

Max and Simon have a question for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s titular leading lady, and they’re asking it via song.

In TVLine’s exclusive photo from the NBC musical dramedy’s Season 2 premiere (airing Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c), the two fellas passionately serenade Zoey (played by Jane Levy) with “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet. And plot twist: Romantic rivals Max (Skylar Astin) and Simon (John Clarence Stewart) are pals now!

Following the death of her beloved father in the Season 1 ender, “Zoey has hid herself from the world for six weeks,” showrunner Austin Winsberg tells TVLine. “On her first day out amongst the living again, she discovers that Max, Simon and Mo (Alex Newell) have all actually become friends in her absence.”

That revelation “alone is a lot for her to handle,” Winsberg previews. “But things get even more intense when she hears both Max and Simon singing ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl,’ and she realizes that their whole complicated love triangle is still very much alive.”

As TVLine previously reported, Andrew Leeds (aka Zoey’s brother David) and Alice Lee (sister-in-law Emily) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2, along with Michael Thomas Grant and Kapil Talwalkar, who play Zoey’s Sprq Point colleagues Leif and Tobin. Additionally, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) will recur as George, a new programmer at Sprq Point, while Aussie actor/musician Felix Mallard (Happy Together, Neighbours) will appear in multiple episodes as Zoey’s childhood neighbor Aiden. Finally, Jee Young Han — who has appeared on Superstore, Station 19 and Santa Clarita Diet — will recur as Jenna Kang, Emily’s wild child older sister who comes to town to “help” Emily and David with their new baby.

Check out TVLine's exclusive first look above