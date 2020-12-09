A Million Little Things Recruits Bones Vet Andrew Leeds for Season 3 Role

RELATED STORIES Glynn Turman Cast as Emmett Till's Uncle in ABC's Women of the Movement

Someone on A Million Little Things has a little tough love coming their way, courtesy of the Artist Formerly Known as Christopher Pelant.

Andrew Leeds will appear in Season 3 of ABC’s ensemble drama, TVLine has learned exclusively. His episode will air Thursday, Dec. 17, at 10/9c.

We hear that Leeds will play Peter, a highly skilled music teacher who works with young artists. But his style is decidedly not gentle — which likely will be a shock to Sophie, Danny, Theo or whatever kid winds up on the other side of his music stand. (Hey, as long as he doesn’t sleep with the student’s married parent, he’s already doing better than Eddie did!)

Leeds currently portrays David, Zoey’s brother, on NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. He was promoted to series regular status at that show in September.

Bones fans know Leeds as Pelant, the serial killer who messed with Booth, Brennan & Co. for several seasons of the Fox procedural. Some of his other TV credits include One Day at a Time, The Morning Show, Barry, Get Shorty, Silicon Valley, The Great Indoors, Cristela, American Horror Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Which A Million Little Things child do you think will be Peter’s pupil? It’s probably Sophie, right? Hit the comments with your predictions.