110+ TV Shows That Ended in 2020: Which Ones Will You Miss Most?

TV heaven got a little crowded this year, with more than 110 (!) series wrapping their runs in 2020.

As TVLine’s Year in Review rolls on, we’re looking back at the dearly departed shows that left us, from long-running staples like The CW’s Supernatural and CBS’ Criminal Minds, to short-lived newbies like ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty and Hulu’s High Fidelity (sob!), both of which were among this year’s one-and-done cancellations. TV Shows That Ended in 2020

During the past 12 months, we also said goodbye to The CW’s flagship DCTV drama Arrow, NBC’s heavenly comedy The Good Place, Pop TV’s quirky gem Schitt’s Creek and Netflix’s Full House continuation, Fuller House. (Speaking of Netflix, the streaming service lost more than 25 of its series this year, including several one-season wonders like Spinning Out, AJ and the Queen and Teenage Bounty Hunters, to name just a few.)

NOTE: Our gallery does not include a) shows that were cancelled in 2020 but aired their final episodes in 2019, such as Comedy Central’s Drunk History, or b) shows that announced a final season this year but will wrap in 2021 or later, like The CW’s Black Lightning.

And though there are still a few weeks left in 2020 — which will deliver series finales for Fox’s NEXT and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, among others — there’s plenty of TV to mourn by scrolling through the attached gallery (or clicking here for direct access), then dropping a comment with the show(s) you’ll miss most.