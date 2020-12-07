Big Sky: ABC Orders More Episodes — Find Out Season 1's Total Count

RELATED STORIES Big Sky's Jenny and Cassie Gain a Huge Advantage Against Legarski -- Watch

Big Sky just got a bigger episode order.

ABC has ordered six additional episodes of David E. Kelley’s Montana-set thriller, TVLine has learned.

The new development will bring Season 1’s total episode count to 16.

The series, which is based on C.J. Box’s books, launched in November. It promptly grabbed attention for the twist at the end of its premiere episode: While at the beginning of an investigation into the disappearance of two missing young women, Ryan Phillippe’s Cody Hoyt [Spoiler Alert!] was shot in the face and killed by Rick Legarski, a Montana state trooper played by John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story). Since that point, Cody’s estranged wife Jenny (played by Katheryn Winnick, Vikings) and girlfriend/fellow private detective Cassie (Kylie Bunbury, Pitch) have been sure that Legarski is somehow involved in Cody’s going MIA. (Watch an exclusive sneak peek from this Tuesday’s episode.)

Arguably the primary focus of ABC ’s off-season marketing campaign, Big Sky debuted last month to 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating and, save for a minor ebb and flow in audience, has held rock steady with the two episodes that followed. Perhaps because it enjoys a beefier lead-in in The Bachelorette — which is opening Tuesday night with an average 1.4 demo rating — Big Sky is thus far faring better than Fall 2019 time-slot occupant Emergence, which after three outings was already down to 3 million and a 0.5.