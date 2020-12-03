Ratings: The Conners and For Life Go Low, SEAL Team Dips in Return

RELATED STORIES Super Bowl 55: CBS' The Equalizer Reboot Starring Queen Latifah to Premiere After the Big Game

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Conners slipped to new series lows this Wednesday, drawing 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating. Both black-ish (2.2 mil/0.4) and For Life (1.9 mil/0.3) also were down, respectively matching and hitting series lows in the demo.

The Goldbergs (3.9 mil/0.7) and American Housewife (3.1 mil/0.6) however were steady.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Amazing Race (4.2 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up, while SEAL Team‘s highly eventful two-hour opener (4.1 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) was down a tick from its Season 3 average, matching its all-time demo low (set Feb. 26).

FOX | The two-hour Masked Singer averaged 6.4 mil and a 1.6, down just a tick from last week.

NBC | The Rockefeller Center tree lighting drew 7.1 mil — Wednesday’s largest audience — and a 1.1 rating. Leading out of that, the Rockettes special did 5 mil and a 0.8.

THE CW | Devils (380K/0.1) and the Coroner finale (584K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“) each added eyeballs while steady in the demo.

