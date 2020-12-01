TV Ratings: Disney Holiday Singalong Dominates, Filthy Rich Flat With Finale

RELATED STORIES Station 19 First Look: Drag Race Vet Shangela Gets Jack All Fired Up

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Disney Holiday Singalong drew a dominant 1.2 demo rating along with 5.7 million total viewers. Leading out of that, the CMA Country Christmas special did 4.7 mil/0.8, and The Good Doctor (4.4 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up with its fall finale.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (7 mil/0.9, read recap) was steady week-to-week, commanding Monday’s largest audience. Weakest Link (3.3 mil/0.6) ticked up.

FOX | L.A’s Finest (1.52 mil/0.3) and the Filthy Rich series finale (1.24 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A-“) were both steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6 mil/0.9) ticked up, while Bob Hearts Abishola (5 mil/0.6), All Rise (4.2 mil/0.5) and Bull (4.8 mil/0.5) were all steady.

