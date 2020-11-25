TV Ratings: Big Sky Steady in Week 2

RELATED STORIES Big Sky Recap: Cassie Zeroes In, Ronald's Mom Grosses Us Out

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Big Sky delivered 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating (read recap), building on its premiere audience while holding steady in the demo. Opening the network’s night, The Bachelorette (4.3 mil/1.2) dipped a bit yet dominated Tuesday in the demo.

Elsewhere:

CBS | NCIS (9.8 mil/0.9) easily drew Tuesday’s largest audience and was steady in the demo with its 400th episode (which earned an average TVLine reader grade of “A”), while FBI (8.2 mil/0.8) dipped and Most Wanted (5.5 mil/0.7) ticked up.

NBC | The Voice (6.8 mil/0.9, read about Kelly Clarkson’s iffy call) slipped. Leading out of a Weakest Link rerun, Transplant (2.8 mil/0.4) dropped some eyeballs yet held steady in the demo.

FOX | Cosmos (1.2 mil/0.3) was steady, while NEXT (917K/0.2) ticked down in the demo and slipped to a new audience low.

THE CW | Part 2 of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (530K/0.1, read recap) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

