9-1-1: Lone Star Pits Rob Lowe Against a Volcano in Season 2 Promo — Watch

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1's Buck Meets Lone Star's T.K. and More in First Crossover Photos

9-1-1's Buck Meets Lone Star's T.K. and More in First Crossover Photos 9-1-1: Lone Star: Gina Torres Joins the Team in Ominous Season 2 Poster

After proving their worth against a Texas twister last season, the brave, well-moisturized men and women of 9-1-1: Lone Star will soon find themselves up against a slightly more explosive foe.

A just-released promo for the Fox drama’s second season finds the 126 dealing with a potential “mass casualty event” due to an apparent eruption of — wait for it — lava. (At this point, we’re only a few seasons away from watching Rob Lowe and Peter Krause team up to fight a Sharknado… and we can’t wait.)

The second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres on Monday, Jan. 18 at 9/8c, following the fourth season premiere of its parent series. Gina Torres joins the cast as paramedic captain Tommy Vega, subbing in for Liv Tyler, who will not return as Michelle Blake.

In other 9-1-1 news, showrunner Tim Minear recently shared the first photos from its upcoming crossover with Lone Star. Though only two shots are making the rounds, they offer a glimpse of several key characters crossing paths, including 9-1-1‘s Buck and Eddie and Lone Star‘s T.K. and Paul. Click here to check them out.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s second season, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.