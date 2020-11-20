Stranger Things Adds 8 to Season 4 Cast (Including Freddy Krueger!)

RELATED STORIES It's Official: Stranger Things Will Not Conclude With Season 4

Stranger Things‘ new season is shaping up to be a real nightmare now that… Freddy Krueger is headed to Hawkins!

Eighties horror icon Robert Englund is joining the ’80s-set Netflix phenom’s upcoming fourth season in a recurring role, TVLine has learned. And although he’s leaving the red-and-green striped sweater behind this time, his character is a convicted murderer (more on that later).

Englund is one of eight (!) actors boarding Stranger Things Season 4, production of which is currently underway in Georgia (after an eight-month COVID-19 delay). The remaining seven include new series regulars Jamie Campbell Bower (the Twilight films), Eduardo Franco (American Vandal) and Joseph Quinn (Howard’s End).

Meanwhile, joining Englund in the recurring ranks are Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands), Mason Dye (Bosch), Nikola Djuricko (Legends) and, as previously reported, Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones‘ Jaqen H’ghar).

Now, here’s a rundown of who the eight newbies will be playing (some of which we teased last year).

Englund is Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Bower is Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?

Franco is Argyle, Jonathan’s new best friend, a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

Quinn is Eddie Munson, an audacious 80’s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club. Hated by those who don’t understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery.

Augustus is Lt. Colonel Sullivan, an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all.

Dye is Jason Carver, a handsome and rich sports star who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, Jason’s perfect world begins to unravel.

Djuricko is Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Wlaschiha is Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends the very much still alive Hopper. Dmitri is smart, cunning, and charming… but can he be trusted?

Elsewhere on the Stranger Things casting front. Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson — aka journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman and Lucas’ sassy kid sister Erica Sinclair, respectively — have been upped to series regulars, as we previously reported.