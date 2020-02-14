RELATED STORIES Insatiable Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix is sending Stranger Things fans some love on Valentine’s Day — all the way from Russia.

The streaming giant on Friday released a teaser trailer for the sci-fi series’ upcoming fourth season, which includes confirmation that David Harbour‘s beloved character is, in fact, alive and well. (Well, he’s alive. That’s enough for now.)

Update: It also reveals, at the 27-second mark, that Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha is playing one of Hopper’s keepers — as spied by TVLine reader Romain and confirmed by Netflix.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.”

The creators’ statement continues with a tease of what’s to come for Eleven and her Hawkins crew: “Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime, pray for the American.”

A premiere date for Stranger Things 4 has yet to be announced, though we’ve got the exclusive scoop on the length of the upcoming season. Click here to read about it in this week’s Ask Ausiello column.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of Stranger Things 4, then drop a comment with your personal hopes and theories below.