Stranger Things Poised to Add Four New Characters in Season 4

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things Season 4: Here's How Many Episodes We're Getting

Stranger Things Season 4: Here's How Many Episodes We're Getting Stranger Things Renewed for Season 4 -- Teaser Video Confirms [Spoiler]

Stranger Things taketh away, and now Stranger Things giveth.

In the wake of a killer third season that featured the deaths of two major male characters (one of which may not stick), the Netflix phenom is poised to inject a fresh batch of (red) blood into Season 4.

Although a rep for the show declined to comment, sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that the Duffer Brothers are looking to cast four new male recurring roles, three of which are teenagers and one of which is an adult. The adolescent trio range from a metalhead to an entitled jock to a character that sounds an awful lot like the twin of Fast Times at Ridgemont High stoner Jeff Spicoli. The older guy, meanwhile, possesses characteristics that suggest that he will figure prominently in a certain storyline set far, far away from Hawkins. (Production is not slated to begin for several months, so these roles could be tweaked or tossed out altogether as the Season 4 narrative comes together.)

As we previously reported, Stranger Things‘ recently-ordered fourth season will likely consist of eight total episodes. If that number holds, that would be on par with the episode counts for Seasons 1 and 3, but down slightly from Season 2’s nine installments.

In announcing Stranger Things‘ renewal back in September, Netflix dropped a teaser video that all but confirmed what was widely suspected, coming out of the Season 3 finale: that with Will’s family having moved to a new town and a possibly-alive Hopper holed up in a Russian prison, “WE’RE NOT IN HAWKINS ANYMORE.”