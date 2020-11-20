Black Lightning to End With Season 4; Painkiller Spinoff Still in Development

The upcoming fourth season of The CW’s Black Lightning will be its last, the network announced Friday.

“When we first started the Black Lightning journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre,” executive producer Salim Akil said in a statement. “The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities.”

He continued, “Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of super heroes to life for the culture.”

“I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey,” he concluded. “While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller.”

The fourth and final season of Black Lightning premieres Monday, Feb. 8 at 9/8c on The CW, while a spinoff centered around Painkiller (played by Jordan Calloway) is currently in development.

Black Lightning stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce, China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce, Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce, Christine Adams as Lynn Stewart, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III as Tobias Whale, James Remar as Peter Gambi, Chantal Thuy as Grace Choi (newly promoted to series regular!) and Calloway as Khalil Payne.

Once Black Lightning and Supergirl end their upcoming final seasons, The CW’s stable of Arrowverse shows will consist of Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Stargirl and Superman & Lois. The network is also developing a Wonder Girl series, focused on Latina superhero Yara Flor.

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news of Black Lightning‘s end. Are you ready to say goodbye to the Jeffersons? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the show’s early conclusion below.