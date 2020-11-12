Black Lightning Spinoff Painkiller Starring Jordan Calloway Eyed at CW

The CW is popping Painkiller into development, ordering a planted spinoff pilot centered on Jordan Calloway‘s Black Lightning character.

The pilot will air as the seventh episode of Black Lightning‘s upcoming fourth season (which launches Monday, Feb. 8). Black Lightning EP Salim Akil will write and direct the installment. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Here’s the official logline of the offshoot: “Khalil Payne is a young man ridden with the guilt of his troubled past from his former life in Freeland City, where, as a super-enhanced killing machine known as Painkiller, he was both a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and a weapon of Agent Odell and the shadowy ASA. After attempting to bury the darker, devastatingly lethal Painkiller part of his persona, Khalil has distanced himself away from everyone he knows and loves in a new city, Akashic Valley, in order to find peace, but peace never comes easy for men with pasts like Khalil Payne and Painkiller. As his violent, destructive history crashes his idyllic new beginning, Khalil is thrusted back into action with a new mission — bring justice where he once gave out punishment — but to do that, he will first have to deal with and harness his darker side, Painkiller.”

Colloway joined Black Lightning in Season 1 in a recurring capacity, and has been a full-fledged series regular since Season 2.

What does this new planted spinoff within the Arrowverse mean for Arrow’s own prospective offshoot, Green Arrow and the Canaries (starring Katie Cassidy, Katherine McNamara and Juliana Harkavy?) Though TVLine hears that there are still “conversations” being had about Canaries’ future, the fact that the CW has yet to pull the trigger/bow string on the future-set spinoff — which aired its own planted pilot nearly 10 months ago — would not seem to bode well.