Black Lightning Promotes 'Painkiller' Jordan Calloway to Series Regular

Black Lightning's Khalil will very much continue to bring the Painkiller, now that Jordan Calloway has been upped to series regular for Season 2 of the CW superhero series.

As Black Lightning‘s freshman run drew to a close, the formerly paralyzed Khalil found purpose as a living weapon for crime boss Tobias Whale. But before long, he will come to pine for his old life and dreams, and his high school love, Jennifer Pierce (played by China Anne McClain).

“I’m thrilled to have Jordan upped as a series regular,” showrunner Salim Akil said on Saturday at Black Lightning‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “He was a great asset to our show… during Season 1, and now that he has evolved into Painkiller, I can’t wait for you all to see him in Season 2.”

Prior to his Black Lightning run, Calloway’s TV credits included Riverdale, Freakish, Beyond and ER.

Black Lightning returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 9/8c, once again leading out of The Flash.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMEqRD5Ydug

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuBocLU8nUM