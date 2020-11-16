Wonder Girl: The CW Developing Drama Series About Latina DC Superhero

RELATED STORIES Supernatural: Looking Back at the Best Episodes, Many Death Scenes, Scooby Crossover and Comic-Con Chats

The Arrowverse is making room for a potentially Wonder-ful new addition.

The CW is developing Wonder Girl, a one-hour drama about DC character Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who descends from an Amazonian warrior and a Brazilian river god, our sister site Deadline reports. Taking on the title of Wonder Girl, Yara uses her new powers to fight evil and save the world.

It’s worth noting that the Wonder Girl name has historically been given to a sidekick or younger version of Wonder Woman — which would bring The CW dangerously close to having its own completed Justice League.

Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South) will write the project, which hails from Berlanti Productions.

If ordered to series, Wonder Girl would join a rapidly evolving list of Arrowverse shows currently airing on The CW. Though flagship show Arrow wrapped its eight-season run earlier this year, the network still has The Flash (returning for Season 7 in February), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (returning for Season 6 sometime in 2021), Supergirl (returning for its sixth and final season sometime in 2021), Batwoman (returning for Season 2 with a new leading lady in January), Stargirl (now a CW-exclusive series returning for Season 2 in 2021), and newcomer Superman & Lois (premiering in February).

