ABC's Midseason Schedule: The Rookie Back on Sunday, black-ish on the Move

Ten days after unveiling its 2021 unscripted premiere dates, ABC is completing the midseason scheduling puzzle with the release of its scripted game plan.

Season 3 of The Rookie will bow on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 10/9c, reclaiming its Season 2 time slot. Per ABC’s teaser, Nathan Fillion’s Nolan is “nearing the end of his training” and facing “his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.”

Meanwhile, current Wednesday occupant black-ish will shift back to Tuesdays at 9/8c beginning Jan. 26, where it will be paired with sister series mixed -ish.

black-ish is being moved to make way for the debut of the new multi-cam sitcom Call Your Mother, starring Kyra Sedgwick, which will take over Wednesday’s post-Conners perch beginning Jan. 13.

Also of note: ABC’s Thursday lineup of Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and Million Little Things will kick off the second half of their respective seasons on March 4. The trio will wrap their fall runs on Dec. 17.

For Grey’s, the lengthy break combined with the delayed start suggests ABC’s top drama’s Season 17 episode count will come in far below the standard 25. An ABC insider maintains that no firm decision has been made with regard to episode orders due to the uncertain nature of COVID-19. “We are doing the maximum number of episodes that can be delivered in a reasonable time given start date and production limitations due to COVID,” says the source.

Scroll down for a snapshot of ABC’s scripted Winter 2021 sked.

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

10 pm The Rookie (Season 3 premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

10 pm The Good Doctor (Midseason premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

8 pm The Goldbergs (Midseason premiere)

8:30 pm American Housewife (Midseason premiere)

9 pm The Conners (Midseason premiere)

9:30 pm Call Your Mother (Series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

10 pm For Life (Midseason premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

9 pm black-ish (New time slot)

9:30 pm mixed-ish (Season 2 premiere)

10 pm Big Sky (Midseason premiere)

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

8 pm Station 19 (Midseason premiere)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy (Midseason premiere)

10 pm A Million Little Things (Midseason premiere)