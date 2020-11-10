ABC Sets Winter Dates for Bachelor, Idol and All-New Game Show Night

ABC has released winter premiere dates for the latest cycles of The Bachelor and American Idol, plus a quartet of other unscripted shows — including an all-new (or all-“new”) night of game shows. Reality TV's Craziest Moments Ever

Kicking things off on Monday, Jan. 4 of the year 2021, when 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder Matt James begins his #journey as the latest Bachelor. (Last season, The Bachelor was TV’s No. 2-rated reality show and the No. 3-rated entertainment program overall, trailing only Masked Singer and This Is Us.)

That same week, ABC will unveil a fresh Thursday-night game show slate that includes a celeb edition of Wheel of Fortune and a new, Sara Haines-hosted Stateside adaptation of the quizzer The Chase (get details). (ABC’s Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy/Million Little Things lineup will in turn go on a short hiatus.)

American Idol, meanwhile, will hope to make a “date” with its viewers on Valentine’s Day — Sunday, Feb. 14 — when Season 19 arrives, with evvvvverybody returning.

MONDAY, JAN. 4

8/7c The Bachelor (Season 25 premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (series premiere)

9 pm The Chase (series premiere)

10 pm The Hustler (series premiere)

Hosted by Craig Ferguson, The Hustler follows five contestants as they collaborate to answer a series of questions worth $10,000 each. The catch: One of the five, the Hustler, already knows the answers but must keep their identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize. Throughout each episode, two contestants are anonymously eliminated by the Hustler, leaving the Hustler and two others who must collectively decide who they think the Hustler is. If they are right, they share the prize pot that could be worth over $100,000; if they are wrong, the Hustler pockets the full cash reward.

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

8 pm To Tell the Truth (Season 6 premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

8 pm American Idol (Season 19 premiere)