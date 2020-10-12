American Idol: Bobby Bones Returning as In-House Mentor for Season 19

RELATED STORIES American Idol Finale Recap: Did the Right Singer Win Season 18?

The question on every American’s mind can finally be put to rest: Yes, Bobby Bones will return as the in-house mentor for American Idol‘s upcoming 19th season.

Bones joins the show’s previously announced trio of judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — as well as host Ryan Seacrest, all of whom were confirmed to return in August. Bones’ name was not included in ABC’s initial announcement, but all you Bone-heads can now rest a little easier knowing that his comeback has been confirmed.

Idol was among the first batch of shows that pivoted to at-home production amidst the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year; Season 18 wrapped in May with the virtual crowning of Just Sam as the competition’s newest winner.

ABC shared a socially distanced shot of the judges on Instagram last week, announcing nationwide open calls (online-only) for all Season 19 hopefuls:

–

Of course, Idol isn’t the only ABC show on which Bones has found success. He also won Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars in 2018, sharing the unexpected win with partner Sharna Burgess.

Are you relieved to know that Bones will be back on Idol next season? Are you disappointed? Indifferent? Whatever emotion you may be experiencing at this time, why don’t you drop a comment below and let us know what’s on your mind.